WINK News Anchor Amanda Hall met Justin and Lauren Harris in the neonatal intensive care unit of Golisano Children’s Hospital, where staff set out donuts, games and goodies to celebrate the dads of the smallest patients.

Small patients like little Oliver, who definitely has his dad’s hair and, with any luck, will also get his devotion.

“He stepped up to the plate long before Oliver was here, as Dad,” said Lauren Harris

Lauren’s water broke at just eighteen weeks.

She spent three months on bed rest before Oliver was born, up against a bleak prognosis.

“We enjoy the time that we have with him because there was an 80% chance that he was gonna be born at 18 weeks, and that was not viable. So the fact that he’s here now, we enjoy the cuddles that much more,” said Justin Harris.

Justin spends many hours a day holding their baby boy, knowing all he has overcome just to be here.

“I’m very happy to just sit there in there with him and have him just lay on me,” said Justin.

When Oliver gets older, they hope to celebrate Father’s Day outdoors by rafting or hiking in the mountains.

But this one, although simpler, is special. It’s the first of many with their miracle.

The Harris’ are hoping to take Oliver home around his original due date: July 13.

Winn-Dixie and Walmart made the Donuts with Dad event happen.

If you’d like to spread the love, you can round up your purchase at the register at Walmart for the rest of the month.