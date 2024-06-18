How to be aware of Fin-fluencers and their money-saving tips

WINK News
The Gulf Coast Humane Society needs help from the community, as food supplies for the pet pantry are dangerously low.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s this afternoon.
Just like how alcohol and tobacco are presented with warning labels, so too may social media as the US Surgeon General calls for tighter restrictions.
There is a spike in the mosquito population in Southwest Florida, especially after the recent multiple-day downpour.
A large fire tore through a house in Punta Gorda on Monday afternoon, sending huge clouds of dark smoke into the sky.
Zephen Xaver’s defense presented opening statements in the courtroom Monday. One of the key people to take the stand was Xaver’s mother.
Imagine this: It’s 3 a.m. on a Sunday, and you go to a 24-hour McDonald’s for your go-to order.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
Many are focused on the declining foot traffic in downtown Fort Myers because of the bridge closure, but this collection of businesses said they are struggling just as much.
All eyes were on the Edison Restaurant Monday night as the city council decided to spend $2.62 million on repairs.
The community is telling us that this could have all been prevented, and they are going to get something done.
The bell at the Sanibel Historical Museum and Village is scheduled to be reinstalled after its destruction by Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Dozens watched as six-year-old Abigail Pineda was pulled from the water here at the Ave Maria water park two weeks ago. Many called 911 or tried to help, but the girl did not make it.
Why are two gas stations that are miles apart dealing with water contamination in their fuel? WINK News reported the Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres and the Chevron in North Naples both had water in their fuel.
Instead of stepping into a financial office, many are logging onto social media for money-saving tips.
Financial influencers or fin-fluencers are taking social media by storm, attracting young adults who are looking to invest.
Millennials and Gen-Zers are turning to fin-fluencers, who focus on money-saving challenges and advise on how to invest in the stock market.
Despite their popularity and seemingly savvy advice, most fin-fluencers don’t need financial qualifications and are not subject to regulation.
Many make their money through sponsored posts, referral fees, and promoting financial products, which emphasizes the idea that they may not be finance experts.
Those looking to social media for financial advice are encouraged to seek a regulated financial advisor.
They can guide you with your immediate investing goals and provide a stable foundation for future endeavors.
Another factor to be wary of is how influencers create the facade of popularity through their follower count; however, it is important to be aware that follower counts can be purchased.
The Federal Trade Commission now requires influencers to disclose their material connection to what they’re promoting on social media.