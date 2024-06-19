Deputies swarm Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn

WINK News
Cape Coral has begun cracking down on temporary yard signs in the city right-of-way, and a fine could be imposed if they remain.
A father on his knees, toy in hand, a mother in tears gripping onto family and an older brother sitting on his bike.
Homeowners up and down Southwest Florida are living in fear of being priced out of their homes, and now Citizens Property Insurance wants to jack up its rates.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024.
Kids took the court to learn the fundamentals of basketball and life lessons from FGCU head coach Pat Chambers and the Eagles.
Commissioner Mike Greenwell is confident in the board’s decision to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier on a grander scale.
Deputies were seen swarming a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.
More than a hundred million people in the U.S. are living with some form of liver disease, and some stats say that almost 80 million of them don’t even know they have it.
According to the plea agreement, 43-year-old William Timothy says he stole from at least 17 people totaling nearly $19,000.
While most people see Zephen Xaver as a killer, his high school counselor sees him as a broken boy who was failed by a broken system.
Travelers will not write new auto insurance policies in some Gulf coast communities.
A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually battering a minor for multiple days while staying at the victim’s home in Cape Coral.
A half hour before the Lee County candidate forum began, there were empty tables and only a handful of people setting up in a conference room at Mercola Market in Cape Coral.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marathon to discuss some exciting news for Florida residents who are fans of lobster mini-season.
Grace Place for Children and Families announced its third annual Back to School Bash set to take place this weekend.
A home invasion caused deputies to swarm a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.
This happened on the 5100 block of 27th Street Southwest at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.
Lee County deputies said their violent crimes unit detectives were investigating an active scene.
They also noted that the incident was isolated and that there was no threat to the public.
Deputies said there were no injuries reported, and the investigation remains active.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.