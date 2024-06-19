WINK News

Watch Now

Deputies swarm Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn

Reporter: Haley Zarcone
Published: Updated:

A home invasion caused deputies to swarm a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.

This happened on the 5100 block of 27th Street Southwest at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Lee County deputies said their violent crimes unit detectives were investigating an active scene.

They also noted that the incident was isolated and that there was no threat to the public.

Deputies said there were no injuries reported, and the investigation remains active.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story. 

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.