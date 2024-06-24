1 dead after tire at Firestone explodes

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson is set to appear in court for his penalty phase on Monday.
The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms and high temperatures for your Monday afternoon.
One person has died after police say a tire exploded inside a tire store.
A Florida family whose house was hit by a chunk of space junk earlier this year announced last week that they are suing NASA for damages.
Social media is a Hotspot for entertainment and interaction. So much so, that rising eighth grader Mason Berg just wont let his phone go.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehigh Acres Sunday morning.
Rip currents can be deadly. Within a week in Florida, 5 people drowned because of rip currents.
If you liked Saturday’s weather, you’ll like Sunday’s forecast. Once again, we will have scattered afternoon storms.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.
The Lee County sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features a stolen ambulance, a suspected murderer, and a drive-through disaster.
The Hendry County hazmat situation has been contained, but questions linger in the community after scene remains active for several days.
The Cape Coral Police Department stated that one person was killed after a tire exploded inside a tire store.
The explosion happened on Sunday afternoon at a Firestone on Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral.
It is unknown how the tire exploded or how the person was killed.
WINK News reporter Ashley French spoke with one witness who said they wanted to stay anonymous.
“They probably thought they heard thunder so they probably didn’t look too much into it until they saw multiple like police cars and the ambulance coming around.” said the witness, “It had me a little bit concerned and yes, I also saw like the police tape being put up. One of my people in garden mentioned that they heard someone screaming. But like, god it’s hard to believe, especially so close to work.”
Cape Coral’s forensics detectives are expected to stay on scene throughout Sunday evening.
The Firestone location will not be open on Monday.
Services will resume on Tuesday.