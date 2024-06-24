WINK News

1 dead after tire at Firestone explodes

Reporter: Ashley French Writer: Elyssa Morataya
The Cape Coral Police Department stated that one person was killed after a tire exploded inside a tire store.

The explosion happened on Sunday afternoon at a Firestone on Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral.

It is unknown how the tire exploded or how the person was killed.

WINK News reporter Ashley French spoke with one witness who said they wanted to stay anonymous.

“They probably thought they heard thunder so they probably didn’t look too much into it until they saw multiple like police cars and the ambulance coming around.” said the witness, “It had me a little bit concerned and yes, I also saw like the police tape being put up. One of my people in garden mentioned that they heard someone screaming. But like, god it’s hard to believe, especially so close to work.”

Cape Coral’s forensics detectives are expected to stay on scene throughout Sunday evening. 

The Firestone location will not be open on Monday.

Services will resume on Tuesday.

