WINK News

Watch Now

Protesters speak about abortion

Reporter: Haley Zarcone Writer: Elyssa Morataya, Bryanna Sterzenbach
Published: Updated:

Abortion was a hot topic Monday evening on the side of U.S. 41., as people on both sides came out to speak what was on their minds.

Monday marked a historic day. Two years ago, Roe v. Wade was overturned.

WINK News spoke with people about why they feel the need to protest.

“It’s very important that people have a choice. That Floridians have a choice. And that choice can be with their family and with their physician, and not have it made by the legislature,” said Pro-choice advocate Kathy Mayo.

“It says in the Bible that God hates the hands that shed innocent blood. So we want to be a voice for those who have no voice, which is the unborn.” said a Pro-life advocate.

The protestors received a lot of attention from drivers on Cypress Lake as they tried to make it home during rush hour.

There was plenty of honking and thumbs pointing up or down.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.