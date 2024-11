One marine veteran is worried sick over having to raise his home.

Lee County sent out substantial damage determination notices warning residents to follow the FEMA code.

However, it turns out that some people are getting the letters without ever having damage to their homes.

Lee County said the letters were sent based on county and FEMA data analytics, but for veteran Bill Watson, whose home saw no damage from Helene or Milton, this letter has caused him a lot of stress. The good news is that the county said that if you get this letter, don’t panic.

Watson got a letter from Lee County that said, in part, “Notice of substantial damage determination.”

“It scared me a lot, and I’ve had it’s been stressful ever since I’ve gotten the letter,” Watson said.

The letter then asks that the structure be brought up to comply with flood damage-resistant provisions.

The thing is, Watson’s home got no damage from Helene or Milton.

“I don’t understand where the county is saying that I have significant damage to that’s part of the 50/50 rule, so that would mean I’d have to have well over $100,000 worth of damage, and I don’t have a 10th of that being with all of the storms together,” Watson said.

Lee County said a couple hundred of the roughly 43,000 national flood insurance policyholders in unincorporated Lee County will start receiving this notice.

“I’m hoping that the county will take the citizens into account that this is very stressful, that that they be more careful in mailing out these letters,” Watson said.

But if you do get this letter, know it’s not a final decision. Based on the submitted information, there is room for reconsideration.

Watson heard back from the county on Tuesday; he will submit paperwork to prove he didn’t get damage from recent storms, just some flooding with Ian.

If you do receive this notice, make sure you communicate with the county about your situation.