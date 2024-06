Reyes (left) and Araneda (right) Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Port Charlotte Sheriff’s Office, a pair of women have been arrested for stealing over $400 worth of merchandise from a Burlington Store in Port Charlotte.

Deputies noted that the women were undocumented and are allegedly part of an organized retail theft ring.

The theft occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the store located at 19400 Cochran Blvd.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol deputies arrived on site shortly after the women loaded the $400 worth of merchandise into their car in the parking lot and detained them both at the scene.

The women, identified as 33-year-old Carla Stephany Soto Araneda and 32-year-old Genesi Michael Flores Reyes, had large amounts of clothing with tags from Marshall’s and Ross clothing stores within the vehicle as well.

They also had tools in their possession used to remove anti-theft devices from retail merchandise.

Both women were transported to the CCSO District 2 Office, where each provided full confessions.

The total value of the stolen merchandise was $6,255.95, including $2,703.86 from Marshall’s, $3,134.32 from Ross, and $417.77 from Burlington.

Detectives determined that the two women traveled to Florida from California and had been all over the state.

Sheriff Bill Prummell had this advice for criminals coming to Charlotte County, “Although I try not to make a habit of giving criminals advice, I do want to suggest that if they are passing through my county, just pass right on through. Don’t even stop … don’t try your nonsense here.”

Both are being held at the Charlotte County Jail and Border Patrol has been contacted.