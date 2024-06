State Attorney Amira Fox held a press conference Wednesday afternoon with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno to announce the indictments of two men on capital murder charges.

Fox and Marceno did not take questions at the event Wednesday, at 5 p.m. at the State Attorney’s Office in Fort Myers but noted that the arrests made corresponded to two different cases.

For the first case, Marceno announced that Michael John Maree was arrested for fentanyl distribution that caused a death on Jan. 1.

It was said that he caused or was a substantial reason for the victim’s death.

Maree invited the victim to his home to sell him drugs.

The victim was given a bag of fentanyl, and after one snort, the victim dropped and later died, according to Marceno.

Fox added, “Clear reminder to those who continue to sell drugs, sell or distribute, if those drugs kill someone, and they can trace them back to you, we will charge you with first-degree capital murder.”

The second case was regarding the arrest of Courtney Parchman, who is being charged with capital murder.

Along with being faced with the charge of capital murder, Parchman also faces a charge for robbing cash and tampering with evidence.

Marceno commended the grand jury to begin the process of holding these people accountable.