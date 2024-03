Fentanyl is a growing problem across Southwest Florida. We hear of arrests almost daily. And then, there are the families who lose loved ones to the powerful drug.

The Leisman’s told WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte their son was 28 years old when he died. “That was the hardest day of our life,” said an emotional Kelly Leisman.

“The scary thing with fentanyl is they’re not looking, they’re not necessarily looking to have something with fentanyl when that’s what kills them,” explained Edward Leisman. “And that’s what killed our son.”

And now, newly released numbers show that fentanyl arrests have surpassed those for heroin nationwide for the first time.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) released its latest numbers in a Bureau of Justice Statistics report.

From fiscal year 2020 to 2021, the number of drug arrests the DEA made for fentanyl increased by 36% from 2,305 to 3,138.

The number of arrests the DEA made for fentanyl (3,138) surpassed those for heroin (2,591).

Of the 28,224 total drug arrests by the DEA in 2021, 3,138 (11%) were for fentanyl, 2,591 (9%) were for heroin, and 676 (2%) were for other opioids.

Most persons sentenced for drug offenses involving heroin (89%) or fentanyl (87%) had a prior criminal history.

The dangers of the drug don’t just impact drug users.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office provided WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar with a video of Corporal Robert Palmer getting overcome after exposure to fentanyl last April while on a domestic-related call.

He lost consciousness. His sergeant administered two doses of the overdose reversal medication Narcan to revive him. Is there Fentanyl in that house? Is there Fentanyl in the house? Roll EMS. Corporal Robert Palmer, Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office launched a campaign to inform and educate the community about the dangers of fentanyl. It’s called Laced & Lethal.

A powerful statement from the Laced & Lethal home page: There were 109,680 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2022. The majority of those deaths were due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. That is more than all gun-related and auto-related deaths in the U.S. combined for the same period.

Corporal Palmer testified to the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice recently in support of a bill that would charge adults with a second-degree felony for exposing first responders to fentanyl.

The Sheriff’s Office shared his testimony on its Facebook page.

SB 718: Exposures of First Responders to Fentanyl and Fentanyl Analogs

Resources from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office

DEA: https://www.dea.gov/fentanylawareness

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/basics/fentanyl.html

National Institute on Drug Abuse

National Center on Substance Abuse and Child Welfare

Treatment Options