Fentanyl is a killer. There are those who are looking for a high. There are those who might take it without knowing because it is mixed with another illegal drug.

Then there are those who are exposed simply because of their profession.

That’s where one Collier County Deputy comes in.

The Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video with WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar to show just how quickly the deadly drug can bring someone to their knees, or worse. We potentially could have lost at least one deputy so far. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Collier County

“Is there Fentanyl in that house? Is there Fentanyl in the house?” the deputy asked as he recognized warning signs. “Roll EMS.” CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office body camera

The other deputy quickly ripped open the Narcan from the deputy’s vest.

The first deputy starts shaking.

Narcan saves Deputy

“Can you talk?”

“Yeah, I am just not feeling good.”

“OK, but stay with me open your eyes. Stay with me and open your eyes.”

About two minutes after the first hit of Narcan, the deputy passed out. It took two doses to save his life.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk knows the danger his deputies face every time they respond to any scene.

“If we didn’t have Narcan issued to all of our members, we potentially could have lost at least one deputy so far,” added the Sheriff. He’s also knows the potential danger to the community.

“Are you seeing it come from Miami?” Lazar asked.

“Oh, absolutely. 75 and 41. We’re directly centered between Miami and Tampa, which are two major metropolitan areas,” explained Rambosk.

Rambosk said Collier County has seen more fentanyl pop up in two ways–powder and pill form.

“We’re getting pills that are illicit substances made not by a pharmacy,” shared the Sheriff. “We’re also getting now, according to the DEA, pharmaceutical grade medicine, from out of country. They’re warning that that is now being laced with fentanyl.”

Which is why he launched the Laced & Lethal Campaign warning kids and adults, whatever they take could be laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl has also changed the way the department can help you.

We can no longer do mouth to mouth CPR-style resuscitation. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Collier County

Departmental considerations

Issued bag valve masks to everyone (for CPR)

New policies and protocols for responding to a drug call

New decontamination process

Deputies issued Narcan for their home first aid kits “because it’s that transmissible”

CCSO trains businesses on how to administer Narcan and is working to get it placed at every AED, or automated external defibrillator, across the county to save more lives.

The deputy who was overcome was back on the force after a few days.

Resources from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office

DEA: https://www.dea.gov/fentanylawareness

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/basics/fentanyl.html

National Institute on Drug Abuse

National Center on Substance Abuse and Child Welfare

Treatment Options