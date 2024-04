A woman is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly selling fentanyl to an overdose victim who died in Collier County.

In a news conference Friday, State Attorney Amira Fox announced first-degree murder charges against Michaella Jean Haire for distributing fentanyl to a woman in September 2023.

“The indictment alleges, in part, that on or about Sept. 4, 2023, in Collier County, Florida, the defendant did unlawfully kill the victim by the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, fentanyl,” said Fox.

The defendant is in custody on unrelated charges in Collier County. This is the first time the county has indicted someone of first-degree murder after selling fentanyl and causing death.

“I want anyone who peddles this poison to know that if we can prove the drug you distributed was a

substantial factor in an overdose death we will indict you for First-Degree Murder,” added Fox.

You can watch the full press conference above.