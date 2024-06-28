WINK News

The Gallery at Cape Coral opens, ready for retiring Baby Boomers

Author: David Dorsey
As millions of baby boomers continue to retire, many are looking for places to live that can accommodate them as they age.

Experience Senior Living, a Denver, Colorado-based business, has taken note of that trend and invested millions of dollars building retirement communities in Southwest Florida.

The Gallery at Cape Coral, located at 2307 Chiquita Blvd. S., recently opened and already has reached 34% occupancy, said Experience Senior Living President Phill Barkow.

“We’re getting more and more people in their 60s who are moving in,” Barkow said of the baby boomer generation—people who were born between 1946 and 1964. “They want to move in before the decision gets made for them.”

Executive Director Kristen Dalrick lives on the property five days a week. She said she’s grateful the new complex has measured up to the planning, with the amenities geared toward the boomer generation.

