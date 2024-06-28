The Gallery at Cape Coral opens, ready for retiring Baby Boomers

WINK News
We are seeing the largest plume so far this summer of Saharan Dust.
President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
The Weather Authority is currently tracking Invest 95L in the Central Atlantic as the formation chance has now reached 100%.
A man from Cape Coral has been arrested after allegedly preying on a young boy on the internet back in May.
The Southwest Florida International Airport announced the addition of Toronto-based Porter Airlines to operate a seasonal route.
Two vehicles crashed, including a Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and one driver died after a crash on Oil Well Road Thursday afternoon.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
Nothing intimidates North Fort Myers senior kicker Brooke Hankinson, not even playing football with the boys.
Whether you’re rooting for Former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, or you just can’t choose a side, everyone has an opinion about this debate.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office honored one of its own as a funeral procession was held for Detective Kerry Sill.
The Weather Authority is tracking high afternoon temperatures and inland rain showers throughout the early evening on Friday.
Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, is in court for a bond hearing.
The City of Cape Coral announced the groundbreaking ceremony date for Festival Park at 1100 Wilmington Parkway.
As millions of baby boomers continue to retire, many are looking for places to live that can accommodate them as they age.
Experience Senior Living, a Denver, Colorado-based business, has taken note of that trend and invested millions of dollars building retirement communities in Southwest Florida.
The Gallery at Cape Coral, located at 2307 Chiquita Blvd. S., recently opened and already has reached 34% occupancy, said Experience Senior Living President Phill Barkow.
“We’re getting more and more people in their 60s who are moving in,” Barkow said of the baby boomer generation—people who were born between 1946 and 1964. “They want to move in before the decision gets made for them.”
Executive Director Kristen Dalrick lives on the property five days a week. She said she’s grateful the new complex has measured up to the planning, with the amenities geared toward the boomer generation.
