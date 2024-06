Popping champagne on the beach after a championship is a perfect way to celebrate for Jabari Irons. He is one of eight senior champions at the Carolina Beach Nationals. With the win, Irons earned a berth to the United World Wrestling Beach World Series.

“It was amazing because I had taken so much time off competing even practicing,” Irons said. “I didn’t know if I still had it.”

When Irons prepares for a competition, he wants to make sure he’s ready.

“If I’m going to compete, I want to be a placer. I want to be a winner, a champion,” Irons explained. “I don’t go to participate. So if that’s ever my mindset to participate, I just don’t go.”

That’s why Irons usually gives himself six to eight weeks to train, but for Carolina, he only had three weeks.

“I had really one practice before the deadline when I got told,” Irons said. “I just to stay optimistic. My goal was just leave to be placing top three. And I ended up walking away with a gold medal.”

That advesrsity made this achievement mean even more for Irons. He said, “it was the highest level of opponents I’ve ever faced with the least amount of preparation time given.”

Now Irons is back in the World Series for the second time. He’s confident he can earn a top three ranking.

“First time I went, I didn’t even win a match,” Irons said. “I scored a lot of points. Ultimately, lost them all. So this time I know I can come back and I’m capable of winning. And capable of defeating anyone in my path.”