Precautionary boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

Multiple neighborhoods in Fort Myers are dealing with a boil water notice after a water main break Tuesday night.

City officials say the affected areas are concentrated around Treeline Avenue, Colonial Boulevard, and Arbor Gate Boulevard.

As a precautionary measure, affected areas should boil water before being consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.

The full list of affected areas can be found below:

  • Pelican Preserve
  • Whispering Palms
  • Colonial Country Club
  • Legacy Gateway
  • C5
  • Plantation Sommerset
  • Marina Bay
  • Arborwood Preserve
  • Plantation Kingsbridge
  • Botanica Lakes
  • Olympia Point
  • Sherwood of the Crossroads
  • Shoppes at Pelican Preserve
  • Arborwood Shopping Center
  • Crossroads Shopping Center
  • Treeline Elementary School

If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Fort Myers Public Works Department at 239-321-8100.

