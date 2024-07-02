Precautionary boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

WINK News
A beach day for four friends took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Multiple agencies, including the Sanibel Police Department, were called to the scene in search of a missing teenage swimmer at Blind Beach Pass.
Local businesses are struggling to stay busy after the Caloosahatchee bridge shut down earlier this summer.
Shopping for Independence Day almost feels like shopping for a major holiday; with the fireworks, food, and travel, all of it can add up to booming expenses.
Oliver Oxenham was arrested Saturday afternoon after creating chaos at Vergina in Naples.
Fifteen years ago, Cape Coral native Jay Lawrence hatched a plan. After more than a decade of workshopping the idea, the Global Flag Football League is finally here.
Most people’s goal is to live long and in good health. Experts say it is possible to do both. In fact, more people are living at an advanced age with a good quality of life than ever before.
Maybe a contractor stole your money, you’re battling insurance or can’t find your important legal documents. Whatever it is, Florida Rural Legal Services can help, and they do it for free.
A woman is accusing a former Major League Baseball player from Charlotte County of sexually abusing her for years.
A person is fighting to recover after being shot in Lehigh Acres, and we now know that this was a road rage shooting.
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, construction on the Caloosahatchee River Bridge continues to progress ahead of schedule.
According to the latest update from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on June 19th, the project is currently 103 days ahead of schedule.
A new law is cracking down on saw palmetto berry bandits, who are known for stealing the berries and selling them by the pound.
People with the Support Jaycee Park organization are outraged after the ribbons and decorations they placed on trees in Jaycee Park were taken down by the City of Cape Coral.
Former President Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case has been postponed until at least September after the judge agreed Tuesday to weigh the possible impact of a new Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
The chase started on Davis Boulevard shortly after 2:30 A.M. On Sunday and ended on Goodlette-Frank Road.
Multiple neighborhoods in Fort Myers are dealing with a boil water notice after a water main break Tuesday night.
City officials say the affected areas are concentrated around Treeline Avenue, Colonial Boulevard, and Arbor Gate Boulevard.
As a precautionary measure, affected areas should boil water before being consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
The full list of affected areas can be found below:
If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Fort Myers Public Works Department at 239-321-8100.