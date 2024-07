Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Beryl as it continues to gather strength in the Central Caribbean.

According to the 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center Tuesday update: Hurricane Beryl has remained a Category 5 storm with winds up to 165 mph late Monday.

Beryl is forecast to remain quite strong as it moves through the central Caribbean.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Haiti and parts of the Dominican Republic, and hurricane warnings are in effect for Jamaica.

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to weaken slightly over the next 24 hours and impact Jamaica as a strong Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch, “regardless of Beryl’s strength and size, all impacts from the system will stay south and away from Southwest Florida.”

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to weaken over the next five days as wind shear increases across the western Caribbean.

Regardless of the weakening, Beryl looks to bring a lot of rain and wind to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and potentially Mexico/South Texas early next week.

Following Beryl are disorganized showers and thunderstorms designated as Invest 96L that will remain limited in association with an area of low pressure located about 1000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for additional development of this system while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

There is currently a 30% chance of further development over the next seven days.