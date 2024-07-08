Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority continues its coverage of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm that has made landfall in Texas.

Per the 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center’s update, the center of Beryl had made landfall in Matagorda, bringing dangerous storm surges and strong wind conditions.

A hurricane warning from Mesquite Bay northward to Port Bolivar has been issued for the Texas coast.

Heavy rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with localized amounts of 15 inches is expected across portions of the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast and eastern Texas throughout Monday and into the evening.

According to the Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch, “The storm has rapidly slowed over the weekend, as movement of Beryl is coming in at 12 mph. The system will impact Texas, Arkansas, St. Louis, Indiana, and Ohio over the next few days.”

Hurricane Beryl is moving toward the north near 12 mph with maximum sustained winds nearing 75 mph.

Beryl should move northward throughout Monday as the center of the storm continues through eastern Texas.

Steady to rapid weakening is expected as the center moves inland, and Beryl is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later Monday and to a tropical depression on Tuesday.

A few tornadoes may occur on Monday night along the upper Texas coast, and several tornadoes are possible across parts of east Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Beryl will pose no threat to Southwest Florida.