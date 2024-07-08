Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas

WINK News
Repairing failing infrastructure is what Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette says the McGregor Boulevard construction job is really about.
A family camping trip sounds great in theory; however, in Southwest Florida, the heat and mugginess will dampen plans.
The Weather Authority is continuing its coverage of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm that has made landfall in Texas.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers throughout Monday with high temperatures impacting Southwest Florida.
After months of delays, walls, and rooms filled with asbestos, the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel is set to finally begin its interior demolition.
Tropical Storm Beryl has reached Texas and is moving West North-West at 10 mph. Tropical Storm Beryl is centered around Matagorda, Texas, as of the 11:00 a.m. update on Sunday.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a turned-over car in a canal.
One pedestrian was injured after being struck by a motorcycle carrying two riders in Fort Myers.
One person is injured after a Tesla crashed into an oil tanker Saturday night.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
This Sunday all of SWFL is under a Heat Advisory, with some experiencing feels like temps up to 111 degrees.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
Drones took flight in Collier County lighting up the sky and marking our country’s independence.
For the month of July, a farmers market will be held every Friday at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to act on safety concerns for State Road 82.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm that has made landfall in Texas.
Per the 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center’s update, the center of Beryl had made landfall in Matagorda, bringing dangerous storm surges and strong wind conditions.
A hurricane warning from Mesquite Bay northward to Port Bolivar has been issued for the Texas coast.
Credit: The Weather Authority
Heavy rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with localized amounts of 15 inches is expected across portions of the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast and eastern Texas throughout Monday and into the evening.
According to the Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch, “The storm has rapidly slowed over the weekend, as movement of Beryl is coming in at 12 mph. The system will impact Texas, Arkansas, St. Louis, Indiana, and Ohio over the next few days.”
Hurricane Beryl is moving toward the north near 12 mph with maximum sustained winds nearing 75 mph.
Beryl should move northward throughout Monday as the center of the storm continues through eastern Texas.
Steady to rapid weakening is expected as the center moves inland, and Beryl is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later Monday and to a tropical depression on Tuesday.
A few tornadoes may occur on Monday night along the upper Texas coast, and several tornadoes are possible across parts of east Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.
Beryl will pose no threat to Southwest Florida.