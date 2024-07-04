Hurricane Beryl downgrades to Cat 3 storm; will impact the Cayman Islands

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is continuing to cover Hurricane Beryl as it moves through the Cayman Islands.

Per the Thursday 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Beryl is moving at 120 mph, downgrading it to a Category 3 hurricane heading west-northwest at 20 mph.

Beryl is 55 miles south-southeast of Grand Caymen and will be impacting the Cayman Islands throughout Thursday.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the Cayman Islands and parts of the Yucatan Peninsula. Credit: The Weather Authority

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to weaken over the next few days as wind shear increases across the western Caribbean.

Regardless of the weakening, Beryl looks to bring a lot of rain and wind to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.

From there, Beryl may re-strengthen somewhat in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico before impacting South Texas on Monday and Tuesday. Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is also tracking Invest 96L, a fast-moving tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea that continues to produce an area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Development, if any, of this system, should be slow to occur while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph across the Caribbean Sea during the next several days.

This system is forecast to cross the Yucatan Peninsula and enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by early next week when some development could occur.

Gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible across portions of the Greater Antilles over the next few days.

There is a low 20% chance of further development over the next seven days.