Hurricane Beryl downgrades to Cat 3 storm; will impact the Cayman Islands

The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
The 4th of July celebration continues throughout Southwest Florida as residents of Cape Coral gear up for the annual Freedom 5K Race.
The Weather Authority is continuing to cover Hurricane Beryl as it moves through the Cayman Islands.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday afternoon as Southwest Florida will be under a heat advisory for the 4th of July.
July 4th festivities are set to begin as the City of Sanibel prepares for its 31st annual Independence Day parade.
Dengue fever is frequently passed by mosquitos, the kind that are found near homes.
On the eve of our nation’s 248th birthday, 29 men and women of all ages and from 17 different countries just became America’s newest citizens.
When Hurricane Ian hit almost two years ago, Astrid Shover and her family rode out the storm in their Cape Coral home. Now, her family is on vacation in Jamaica, along with reminders of storm season.
Crews have been searching the water, the air and the ground for the teenager at Sanibel’s Blind Pass Beach.
Allie Marcus hired Brian White to do some work on her lanai. She paid a $4,600 deposit and was given a timeline of 12 to 14 weeks. Now, more than a year later, the project has hardly been started, and White still has her money.
It was a typical commute in Fort Myers for a man who said it was not the first time he had seen a bear here.
One of the biggest nights to light up fireworks is on the Fourth of July. It is also one of the busiest nights for fire departments and EMS as they receive numerous calls on firework-related injuries.
The Fourth of July: It’s a holiday, many say they’re spending out in the water, but it’s important to stay safe and stay dry.
Four children are back with their family just a day after a van slammed into their home on Braman Ave in Fort Myers.
Several trees throughout Jaycee Park were adorned with yellow ribbons designed to honor veterans on Saturday, but by Monday, all had been removed.
Per the Thursday 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Beryl is moving at 120 mph, downgrading it to a Category 3 hurricane heading west-northwest at 20 mph.
Beryl is 55 miles south-southeast of Grand Caymen and will be impacting the Cayman Islands throughout Thursday.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the Cayman Islands and parts of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Credit: The Weather Authority
Hurricane Beryl is forecast to weaken over the next few days as wind shear increases across the western Caribbean.
Regardless of the weakening, Beryl looks to bring a lot of rain and wind to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.
From there, Beryl may re-strengthen somewhat in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico before impacting South Texas on Monday and Tuesday.
Credit: The Weather Authority
The Weather Authority is also tracking Invest 96L, a fast-moving tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea that continues to produce an area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.
Development, if any, of this system, should be slow to occur while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph across the Caribbean Sea during the next several days.
This system is forecast to cross the Yucatan Peninsula and enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by early next week when some development could occur.
Gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible across portions of the Greater Antilles over the next few days.
There is a low 20% chance of further development over the next seven days.