Cape Coral runners gear up for Freedom 5K Race

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The 4th of July celebration continues throughout Southwest Florida as residents of Cape Coral gear up for the annual Freedom 5K Race.

Race organizers will close the Cape Coral Parkway Bridge at 4 a.m. on Thursday as participants prepare to gather for the 7 a.m. race.

The starting line for the run will be along Cape Coral Parkway, adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce welcome center at Cape Coral Parkway East.

The post-run festivities will include refreshments, beer, and a music tent next to the Chamber of Commerce building.

