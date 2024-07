Pitcher Johnny King has gone through his throwing motion countless times on the field at Naples High School. Now, he’s just days away from learning where he’ll play next as his name could be called in the 2024 MLB Draft, which begins on Sunday.

King explained, “Since I was a kid I mean. Since I could ever think I’ve wanted to be a Major League Baseball player and hopefully that happens soon.”

Johnny’s skills, especially on the mound, with his top pitch speed hitting in the 90s, caught the attention of big league scouts. Dozens showed up his senior season to watch him play.

“Maybe the first time I was a little nervous but other than that they were just there,” King said. “It wasn’t like I was nervous. I wasn’t trying to impress them. I was just trying to win for my team.”

Since his last game for Naples, Johnny has been busy. He was invited to the Combine in Arizona, where he met with 16 Major League teams.

When asked what teams would be getting if they draft him, King answered, “they’re going to be getting the most competitive kid out there. Probably the most hard working kid you’re going to find out there. Very outgoing person. A leader.”

Throughout the draft process, the University of Miami signee has stayed positive.

“I’m in a win win situation,” King said. “Again, I’m going to Miami if not. But if I get picked in the first couple of rounds, I’m going to go and I’m excited for that.”

He added, “I’m going to be happy with whatever. God has a plan for me no matter what happens.”

When asked about the moment his phone rings with a MLB club on the other line, King answered he hasn’t thought about it. He said, “I’m going to start crying probably. It’s going to be very emotional for me.”

King is in position to add his name to the list of Naples High School players to be drafted by a MLB team.

“It’s been 11 years since someone got drafted,” King said, “I mean that would be just putting my town on the map would be a great thing.”