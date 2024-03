Opera Naples Winter Festival, Under the Star hold wide variety of art performances.

Opera Naples Winter Festival Under the Stars opened on Feb 29 with various performances, from worldwide to local stars.

Since 2006, Opera Naples has invited beloved singers from across the world to visit Naples. For the first time this year, they have expanded several new art performances in their concerts.

The Winter Festival “Under the Stars” is the only outdoor winter opera festival in the Country, held in the heart of Cambier Park in Naples.

The festival featured two evenings with the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, personally hosted by Nicoletta Pavarotti, celebrating the legacy of the famed tenor.

Performances featured world-famous opera starts including Argentinian tenor Marcelo Alvarez, one of the tenors under the personal tutelage of Pavarotti, Gregory Kunde, Jennifer Rowley in Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” and favorite Naples icon Jennette Donatti.

Tuesday, March 3rd, Opera Naples Festival “Under the Stars” held the performance of Jeanette Donatti & Friends in Cambier Park.

The red-carpet event includes performances from Jeanette Donatti, Matthew Cossack, Aaron McKone, Kim Stanish, violinist Avi Nagin, and pianist Ramon Tebar.

Around 100 people attended; the event had nearly a dozen showings of the musical and instrumental art forms.

According to Jeanette Donatti, she has been singing around the world, but nothing compares to singing in Naples.

“It’s evening that you can’t really find anywhere else”, said Donatto “It’s truly magical singing here in my hometown, it’s really nice to feel at home.”

Music director of the festival and famous tenor Ramon Tebar, considered one of this generation’s leading Spanish conductors, says he’s focused on growing opera within the Naples community.

“I am convinced”, said Tebar “The audience I could see many new people, and also a lot of young people coming.” From left to right: Ramon Tebar, Jeanette Donatti, Aaron McKone, Matthew Cossack, Kim Stanish and Avi Nagin

Tebar and Donatti agreed that they are looking forward to the Carmen and Madama Butterfly ballet performances starting on March 7th and 8th.

Thursday, Mar 7., Gulfshore Ballet and Opera Naples are partnering for Carmen’s performance.

New to Southwest Florida, Gulfshore Ballet is a new ballet company under the direction of internationally renowned dancers and performers.

An opera classic, Madama Butterfly is a tale of a young Japanese Geisha’s unrequited love. According to the Opera Naples, the play was once composed by Giacomo Puccini, whose 100-anniversary of his death will be commemorated in this year’s performance.

For the full schedule of events for the Festival “Under the Stars”, click here.