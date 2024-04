Emmy-nominated actor Richard Thomas, along with academy-award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, are in Naples to showcase their Broadway production of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

More than 10,000 people are expected to come and enjoy the ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ performance at Artist Naples.

One of the main characters of the Broadway play is Emmy award-winning actor Richard Thomas. Thomas has been in Hollywood for more than 60 years, known for his John-boy in The Walton’s.

"It's a story of social justice and injustice, the trial of Tom Robinson, who was defended by Atticus Finch, who I play," said Thomas "So it's a very rich mix this play, it's very funny. It's very sad. It's very engaging and emotional in lots of ways. And hopefully entertaining."

Thomas has been on Broadway tours for two years and says he’s happy to be in the Sunshine State. He hopes those within the southwest Florida community enjoy not only the writing but also the performances.

"It's America's favorite novel," said Thomas, "Anytime a play can go across the country and be successful. Makes me very happy. That's kind of my stealth mission."

Thomas acknowledges how audiences will need to ‘adjust’ their minds for the setting of the story. The original book of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is based on the storytelling of Jean ‘Scout’ Finch. Sorkin’s playwriting is shown through the eyes of Thomas’s character, Jeremey Atticus Finch.

The story of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird‘ setting is in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama, in the pre-civil rights era.

Jeremey Atticus Finch, a widowed father and an attorney, represented one of the town’s Black residents, Tom Robinson, who was falsely accused of raping a young girl. Atticus agreed to take on the challenge of defending him, despite threats from his community.

Two visitors from Massachusetts, Barbra McAllister, and Alex Turkchette, were walking around the Baker Museum, waiting to see Richard Thomas. Hoping to attend one of the Broadway performances during the week.

“I just think theater is a wonderful thing and that more people should see it,” said Turkchette. “The controversy should not be the issue. It should be the talent of the people and the play itself.”

“People should not be afraid of seeing a play,” said Thomas, “They shouldn’t be afraid of seeing a play with a Social Justice theme.”

For those interested in seeing ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, you can purchase tickets here.