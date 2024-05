Credit: The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is now open at the company’s first-ever Florida location at Mercato in Naples.

The cinema features mini golf with HappyLand Movie Miniature Golf at the new theater lobby, inspired by some of their favorite films.

The cinema’s 11 screens showcase indies, documentaries, foreign language films and repertory classics.

A press release said in celebration of its first Florida location, the cinema in Naples is also giving away a free year-long, two-person subscription to Alamo Season Pass.

The monthly subscription service entitles subscribers to one free movie per day and a year of free mini golf.

Like all Alamo Drafthouse Cinema theaters, the new Naples location offers a scratch-made food menu, local beers on draft and craft cocktails brought to guests in their seats.