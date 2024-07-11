New plan to prevent flooding in Fort Myers community

WINK News
Those in Dean Park will never forget Hurricane Ian’s destruction, and now the City of Fort Myers is trying to prevent it from happening again.
Over three weeks ago, we learned about a mysterious hazmat situation in Labelle.
He will be fielding questions at a highly anticipated press conference that many Democrats will be watching for signs he’s up for another four-year term.
Buying a home in Collier County isn’t cheap, and affordable housing is already hard to come by.
Time, effort and millions of dollars are slowly being eroded on Fort Myers Beach.
Lehigh Senior High grad and current Florida State long jumper Jeremiah Davis earns Olympic bid.
A man experiencing homelessness is accused of trespassing into the City Hall of Bonita Springs after business hours.
A 2-year-old Florida Panther is the sixteenth to die this year in South Florida and once again occurred as a result of a vehicle strike in Collier County.
The saying goes that the grass is always greener, but in Cape Coral, the water somehow finds a way to make that untrue. Cape Coral resident John Lovenduski worries about the green algae he sees in his backyard canal.
After years, the wait is over; the diverging diamond interchange at Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75 is nearing its final phase before opening on Sunday with its new traffic pattern.
With the new school year around the corner and the hot weather, many students are getting ready to participate in sports.
A man is reportedly pinned under a truck after a crash occurred in Cape Coral this afternoon, shutting down roads.
Deputies are investigating after a dog was found dead in a Lehigh Acres canal, wrapped tightly inside a black trash bag.
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area experienced the biggest drop in gas prices in Florida over the last year, according to a new study. The annual price drop of a gallon of regular, premium and diesel in the MSA, which encompasses all of Charlotte County, fell 24 cents, 25 cents and 32 cents, respectively.
Students of history know the Industrial Revolution ended in the 1800s. But in Southwest Florida, the Industrial Revolution is happening right now, with the epicenter off Interstate 75 and Alico Road in Lee County.
“I had about three feet of water inside. Took 11 months to put it all back together. You know, some of the residents here are still kind of putting things back together,” said Justin Donato, a resident in Deans Park.
To prevent flooding like this from happening, the city of Fort Myers is partnering with the National Park Service and the US Environmental Protection Agency to create a Blue Way kayak recreation preserve at Billys Creek, which will act as a water trail throughout the city.
“It gives you a little sense of relief if we’re talking about flooding coming through like we had during the end, being able to elevate the housing as well as provide the drainage so that the flooding doesn’t happen,” said Elgin Hicks, Director of Parks and Recreation.
Donato says he’s a fan of the plan.
“I think it’s great, you know, anything that will help with flooding in the neighborhood ever since, you know II and we all flooded here so was pretty devastating for the community,” said Donato. “So, you know, anything that, that improves that and that’s recreation to the community. I think it’s awesome.”
The blue way will start at Shady Oaks and go through Village Creek and then down the Caloosahatchee.
WINK News reporter Tiffany Rizzo asked Director of Parks and Recreation, Elgin Hicks: How big is this task?
“It’s really connected now. It’s just kind of activating and clearing some waterways and just making it more attractive along the way, so adding some different recreational stops along the way. It’s kind of what we’re trying to do,” said Hicks.
This project is still in the beginning stages, and the design is ongoing.
The city says they will have opportunities for public input throughout the planning process.