People who live or vacation in Punta Gorda know the only way to get around downtown is to walk or drive.

Until now, one woman has decided to take matters into her own hands.

She created a golf cart shuttle aimed at adding excitement and convenience to the Punta Gorda area to ride in style to your destination.

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty spoke with the mastermind behind the shuttle idea.

Grace Marshal is the woman behind the golf cart. “They can we can do quite a few things. We can get all the loop starting at Fisherman’s Village, going to Lashley Park, going to restaurants; we can look at all the historic cars. Punta Gorda has a ton of history as we are at the historic museum rides safe rides.”

Friday, the city finally approved Marshal’s shuttle business plan.

“We got all ‘No’s’ because it wasn’t the way they wanted it, and it was something new that they never had in this town,” Marshal said.

But Marshal didn’t give up.

“I fought the good fight and went back and asked the police department and everyone else what they needed from me and I did all of the requirements.”

We asked a couple of people who live nearby their thoughts on this new ride.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s a good opportunity, and I think it’s going to bring in a lot of people into the area,” one neighbor said.

Another said, “This is exciting. The approval of this new shuttle is going to be awesome for the community.”

We asked if they would plan on using it.

“Absolutely,” they said.

“I would use it myself, and it’s going to be great for kids and families to get around late at night or during the day when it’s running, and I just think it’s a wonderful addition to the community.”

Marshal believes this will help as more tourists make their way into Charlotte County.

She will be rolling through the streets starting next week.