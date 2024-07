No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, everyone can agree that what happened at former president Donald Trump‘s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was horrifying.

“It was a really sad thing to see happen in our country,” said Fort Myers resident Jennifer Doggett.

“We don’t want this to happen to anybody, regardless of political affiliation,” said Naples visitor Joe Gury.

“I’m happy he’s alive,” said Fort Myers resident David Deibler.

But the image of the GOP nominee fighting off his secret service in order to shove his fist into the air, letting the crowd know he was okay has only made his supporters more confident in him.

“It shows the fight and him and he immediately knew he was shot. immediately went to the ground like he should have. And when he when he came up, he was already fight again. So that’s got to be respected,” said Deibler.

And with 39-year-old Ohio senator J.D. Vance as his running mate, voters seem even more assured.

“He’s a working class background. I think he’ll help pull in young voters,” said Deibler.

“I think that’ll be really important to the ticket to have someone younger on there,” said Doggett.

Calls on both sides of the aisle to bring the temperature down across the country

“Violence has never been the answer,” said Joe Biden in response to the shooting.

Voters we spoke with Monday afternoon believe the future will be brighter.

“it’s caused everybody to pause and think about what the hell is going on,” said Gury.

“Unity before, before all, you know,” said Milos Ljubenovic.

“We you know, hope at the end of the day, no matter who’s elected in this presidential campaign, that our nation will be reunited,” said Naples visitor Rebekah Nottingham. “And that we can all be proud. Whether you’re a senior like myself, a young person, or child, that we can be proud of this nation.”