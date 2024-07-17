FC Naples names Matt Poland as head coach

WINK News
FC Naples hires Matt Poland to be the club’s first head coach and sporting director.
The Maurers don’t live on waterfront property, but Tuesday night, it looked like it.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
The proposed budget was created using a millage rate of 5.3126, reducing the millage rate from the prior year which was 5.3694.
After watching and re-watching the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, a local psychiatrist said it’s natural to feel a toll on your mental health.
Homeowners feel like they’re caught in a storm of rising insurance costs and soaring premiums.
A man from Collier County has been arrested by Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly stole an iPhone from Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate.
As Collier County’s water park undergoes major renovations and repairs, county officials are considering options that may include using a private operator and tourist-development taxes to supplement county funds for repairs and renovations.
A Naples Manor man has been arrested after allegedly possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people.
Volunteers of the United Way Lee, Hendry, and Glades are set to gather for the 2024 Day of Action for Franklin Park Elementary School.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has given a different designation to the Florida bass to separate it from the largemouth bass. The new Florida bass and the largemouth bass are still considered the same species.
Charlotte County voters can meet candidates vying for local office during the three-hour Political Hob Nob event at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
Take a look at this year’s school calendars for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Lee Counties.
The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into the Secret Service’s handling of security for former President Donald Trump on the day a gunman tried to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally.
Collier County’s tourism tax collections are up 13.29% this fiscal year, with $38.16 million collected, edging toward eclipsing last fiscal year’s total of $41 million.
Matt Poland has had his eyes on the FC Naples job for a while.
“When the announcement came that Naples was getting a professional team, it was a dream opportunity to be a head coach for it,” Poland said.
Now, that dream is a reality after Poland got a phone call from FC Naples CEO Roberto Moreno.
“I was actually at one of my player’s weddings,” Poland explained. “In between the ceremony and the reception. And I got the phone call in between the two. So I was walking down the street talking to Bob and just pure excitement.”
Poland is the first head coach and sporting director for FC Naples, the USL League 1 expansion club. This brings Poland back to Southwest Florida.
“Matt is the perfect person to lead this team,” Moreno said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s intelligent, he’s good at player development and he’s going to represent this community the best way possible.”
Poland calls Marco Island home. When he played in Europe, he’d spend the offseason coaching at Marco Island Academy and with Naples United FC, where he was the head coach. Before taking the FC Naples job, Poland was with Chicago House AC as an assistant coach for their first professional season before taking the lead for the club’s soccer operations.
With FC Naples, Poland wants the club to best represent the community, which he feels can be accomplished through two things.
“Number one the makeup of the players,” Poland explains. “I think Naples is a diverse city with a lot of ethnicities. And I want to make sure our club and our player pool represents that. And making sure our style of play represents the people of Naples. I want it to be action packed. I want it to be playing on the front foot exciting hard working guys.”
And that starts here locally. Poland said, “we’re going to be looking first and foremost in this back yard. We want to find local talent. We’d love to have as much local talent as possible on the roster.”