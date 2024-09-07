FC Naples holds two-day fan fest

FC Naples is holding a two-day fan fest for the community. The fan fest is concurrent with the open tryouts that are being held for the team.

Soccer fans got a chance to show off their support, skills, and some new swag at the FC Naples Fan Fest at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium.

Fans are thrilled to see a professional team established in their backyards.

They are excited for the season that begins in March of 2025.

Fans had a chance to buy new merch, purchase season tickets and meet the head coach.

There were also potential star players at the event during the open tryouts.

Melissa Severance is an FC Naples fan and she said she is excited to have a professional team so close to home.

“I think it’s amazing, usually we have to drive and go into the city,” said Severance. “But we’re here in Naples, close to the beach, and being able to see something like this is unbelievable.”

Michelle Tabie is also an FC Naples fan and said she is happy that Naples has a professional team.

“I love that we could call something our own. FC Naples,” said

Season tickets are currently $8 a game.

If you missed Saturday’s event, another round of tryouts for star soccer players will happen Sunday at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information on FC Naples, go to their website.