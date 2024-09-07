FC Naples holds two-day fan fest

WINK News
The Florida Gulf Coast University softball team helped Habitat for Humanity build three homes Saturday.
Veterans hit the green at the Copperleaf Golf Course on Saturday. This was part of the Home Base golf tournament.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has left one person dead and another injured Saturday morning.
The Weather Authority is tracking weekend temperatures in the low to mid-90s this weekend with a chance for scattered storms this afternoon.
Thunderstorms tried to put a stop to week three of high school football on Friday Night, but gridiron action prevailed.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars. Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
FC Naples is holding a two-day fan fest for the community. The fan fest is concurrent with the open tryouts that are being held for the team.
Soccer fans got a chance to show off their support, skills, and some new swag at the FC Naples Fan Fest at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium.
Fans are thrilled to see a professional team established in their backyards.
They are excited for the season that begins in March of 2025.
Fans had a chance to buy new merch, purchase season tickets and meet the head coach.
There were also potential star players at the event during the open tryouts.
Melissa Severance is an FC Naples fan and she said she is excited to have a professional team so close to home.
“I think it’s amazing, usually we have to drive and go into the city,” said Severance. “But we’re here in Naples, close to the beach, and being able to see something like this is unbelievable.”
Michelle Tabie is also an FC Naples fan and said she is happy that Naples has a professional team.
“I love that we could call something our own. FC Naples,” said
Season tickets are currently $8 a game.
If you missed Saturday’s event, another round of tryouts for star soccer players will happen Sunday at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For more information on FC Naples, go to their website.