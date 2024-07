A new establishment that’s been the talk of the town for a few months officially had its grand opening in South Fort Myers.

The Milhous Pub, named and owned by a Bonita Springs firefighter, opened its doors on Saturday, July 20.

Located at 15200 S Tamiami Trail #114 in Lee County near Lakes Park, from the outside looking in, Milhous Pub is more than just your average pub.

The owner of this restaurant is Bob Milhous, who has quite a few titles.

He’s an active firefighter with Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue and a realtor.

“We’re excited about this big grand opening,” said Milhous. “It’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck. I’m just trying to get the word out there that we’re here and we’re family-owned. I’m a firefighter just trying to get a local gathering place for the community.”

He said he’s been living and serving this community for over 20 years and now, he’s continuing to serve the community in a new way by providing a space for not only the public to enjoy but for first responders like himself.

“I just wanted a local gathering place for first responders,” said Milhous. “I found this place online, I am a local real estate agent. I was able to leverage a couple of things and be able to pull a lot of funds together to open the space. It’s been exciting so far, we’ve got good reviews on our food. Everything’s been really good and we’ve been well-received in the community.”

Guests like Dottie Kowles already approve of it.

“It’s been nothing but wonderful,” said Kowles. “Just great people great, great atmosphere. It’s like our own Cheers kind of pub.”

They were treated to a special performance by a band known as Guns n Hoses Pipes n Drums.

John McMahon is president of the band and a former first responder who values the importance of fellowship while on or off the line of duty.

“Many times when we do come together, it’s because somebody passed away or died in the line of duty,” said McMahon. “When you have an opportunity to come to a bar to sit down with your brothers and sisters on the job it makes it all worthwhile that’s why we’re happy to be here and help Bob promote his business.”

Milhous Pub is currently open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Every first responder who walks in gets a 10% discount.