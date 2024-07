The news that President Joe Biden has decided to step down from the race has caused mixed emotions in people in downtown Fort Myers.

After that announcement, Biden also endorsed the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee.

WINK News reporter Ashley French asked the community their reactions to this development in the 2024 presidential race.

Some folks said Biden made the best choice for the American people and democracy by stepping down. Others said they were disappointed and sad to see President Biden drop out of this race so late in the election season.

But the big question on the minds of voters is whether or not Kamala Harris is the right person to replace Biden on the ticket, even with Biden’s endorsement.

“I have mixed feelings about that. And I hope they consider and investigate other options. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for him to do it. But it’s the right thing to do,” said one local.

“It shouldn’t be shocking news. I think that we knew this was going to happen. Biden can endorse whoever he wants, but Biden also doesn’t have any juice. He has no more influence. So the Democratic Party is scrambling; they’re desperate for anything, anything to change the polling numbers in the swing states,” said one man in Fort Myers. “And it doesn’t matter if it’s Kamla, it doesn’t matter if it’s Gavin Newsom, it doesn’t matter if it’s Gretchen Whitmer, it doesn’t matter who any of them are, at the end of the day the people are going to put Trump back in office.”

Another person said, “She’s a capable person. She has done a great job in California. As a Senator, then as a Vice President. She will be a good President.”