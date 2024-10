The one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas is approaching. The Jewish community continues to feel the lasting impact of that tragic day.

Some members of the Jewish community are still deeply saddened, and as they observe their Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, they continue to pray for peace.

For the Jewish community, Oct. 7, 2023, was shocking.

Steve Goodman is a member of Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida, and he said that watching the Oct. 7 attack was traumatic.

“It was like the 9/11. You were watching in shock at how this could happen in a country,” said Goodman.

For some, the pain and memories from that day remain.

Warren Kaminski is also a member of Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida. He said he wants the violence to end.

“I don’t want to see anyone killed. I can’t believe it. I wish it would be over,” said Kaminski.

Goodman said he feels bad for the people who are directly in the conflict.

“It’s very sad. I feel sorry for the people that are on the front lines, the soldiers, the innocent children, the innocent people,” said Goodman.

Military analyst and retired Army Captain Douglas Ernest said he doesn’t see an end in sight.

“It actually looks awful, so I don’t see any type of ceasefire coming anytime soon,” said Ernest.

He said tensions had escalated recently, including airstrikes in the region and in Southern Beirut, driving people from their homes and forcing Israeli evacuation orders for almost 100 towns and villages near the border, and killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Ernest said that while the assassination of Nasrallah was a militaristic victory, it has heightened the stakes for the conflict.

“What happened the other day with Hassan Nasrallah being killed by the IDF was a significant accomplishment for Israel,” said Ernest, “but it was also a major escalation to the front. If you could just put that in perspective, it’s like killing President Biden.”

Those in Southwest Florida who are celebrating their Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, hold out hope.

Steve Goodman said he is not optimistic about a peaceful resolution.

“Well, it’s our new year, and I just don’t feel we’re going to have any change,” said Goodman. “I hope that it gets resolved peacefully [and] both sides one day will understand that we’re all God’s children.”

Logan Aleph, a Fort Myers resident and member of the Chabad, is currently fighting in the Israeli Military.

Earlier this week, he said the almost 200 air strikes Iran sent into Israel Tuesday night looked like fireworks in the sky.

WINK News tried reaching out to the soldier and Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowic, the Chabad’s rabbi, on Friday, but their phones were off due to the Jewish holiday.