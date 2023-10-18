SWFL Rabbi embarks to Israel

A local rabbi is heading to Israel, as he feels it’s his duty to show up for his people there.

Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz from the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida introduced WINK News to Logan Aleph, a man from Israel who moved to Fort Myers.

Logan is in Israel, leaving behind his family and friends to defend his home. Now, Logan’s rabbi is taking a page from Logan’s book and packing his bags, too.

After seeing Logan’s courage, bravery and commitment, Minkowicz said it just made sense to go to Israel.

Minkowicz’s job is to lead the Chabad Lubavitch congregation, but being a leader, Minkowicz explained, means doing what’s right, especially when it’s hard.

“There’s something about showing up when someone’s going through pain and suffering,” said Minkowicz, so he is going to Israel. We stand with Israel. CREDIT: WINK News

“We’re going to go visiting people in the hospitals, we’re going to be visiting families that were injured, we’re going to be visiting the soldiers,” said Minkowicz.

On Wednesday, Logan sent WINK News a video message.

“We are here on the ground protecting Israel doing everything we can. It’s very difficult. We go out every night. Come back, sleep all day and then repeat,” Logan said during the video message.

“That ignited a spark in me. If Logan can do it, for sure, I can do it,” said Minkowicz.

Unlike Logan, Minkowicz won’t fight on the front lines. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be fighting terrorists.

“And God willing, we will make a difference, and they will know they’re not alone and we’ll continue to succeed to eradicate all evil that’s in the world and will only have peace and happiness,” said Minkowicz.

The rabbi explained it doesn’t matter how old you are, you can always make a difference.

“Our job is as tough as it is, get up every day and say, what can I do today, right now, for Israel? I speak to people, I encourage people to get up and do something, as we suddenly hear clearly, we stand with Israel,” said Minkowicz. “I’m not scared. I’m going to be with my people. I’m going. I believe God wants me to go and God wants me to go. Why be afraid?”

Click here to learn more about the trip and find out how you can help.