Fort Myers men in Israeli military go to home country to fight Hamas

As people are witnessing the coverage of the tragedy in Israel, some locals from Fort Myers are joining the fight.

“A lot of soldiers were killed,” said Logan Aleph. “The issues being on the border were burned to the ground. Three guys from my unit, they were killed in the initial action. Another friend of ours, rocket attacks during his funeral. The civilian population is hysterical. They should be.”

Aleph is fighting for the Israeli army. He grew up in Israel but now lives in Fort Myers. Aleph attends Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida.

“My parents live in Netanya. I have to go to protect them. My wife and daughter and the family, they’re in the United States. They’re fine. Everybody’s fine. This, you can’t let it go,” Aleph said.

While Aleph told WINK News he couldn’t say where he is or what he’s doing, he did say he was safe for now.

Aleph said he served many years ago in Israel’s special forces undercover terror unit. Tanks in Israel (CREDIT: WINK News)

Harvey Charter, who lives in Fort Myers, is proud of his son, Mitto. Mitto is also an Israeli soldier facing the Hamas in his home country.

“When the Palestinians attacked Israel and murdered and massacred people, they crossed the line. Now a 46-year-old father of two girls who researches birds has to defend his country,” said Mitto.

Mitto told WINK News he was terrified. But he doesn’t fear what the Hamas may do to him. He fears what the Hamas might do to his girls.

“They just massacred children, women elderly took captive. And they crossed lines,” Mitto said.