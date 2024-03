Jacinto Lopez-Sanchez (Left) and Domingo Rudy Velasco Ostuma (Right). CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men have been arrested for murder after an incident at a Fort Myers nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers arrived at El Patron Nightclub on Palm Beach Boulevard in reference to a stabbing on Sunday shortly before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers immediately assisted a security guard who had detained one of the suspects and began searching the area for a second suspect who had fled on foot.

Homicide detectives arrived on the scene and, through witness statements, were able to locate a home and detain the other involved suspect.

Based on all evidence collected from a search warrant of the home, witness statements and surveillance, suspects Domingo Rudy Velasco Ostuma, 25, and Jacinto Lopez-Sanchez, 24, have been charged with second-degree murder.

The reason for the stabbing is currently unknown.

They both remain in the Lee County Jail.