When President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, he threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term,” Mr. Biden posted in a statement on social media.

Mr. Biden said he would address the nation later this week.

Shortly after the announcement, he endorsed Harris for the Democratic nomination, although he cannot appoint a nominee.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” Mr. Biden posted on social media. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Harris issued a statement on Sunday saying she is “honored to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

“Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election,” Harris said. “And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

If Harris becomes the nominee, CBS has compiled a list of possible VP Picks, in no particular order:

-Governor Andy Beshear (D) Kentucky

-Governor JB Pritzker (D) Illinois

-Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) Michigan

-Governor Roy Cooper (D) North Carolina

-Governor Gavin Newsom (D) California

-Governor Josh Shapiro (D) Pennsylvania

-Governor Wes Moore (D) Maryland

-Senator Mark Kelly (D) Arizona

-Gina Raimondo – Commerce Secretary

-Pete Buttigieg – Transportation Secretary

-Senator Raphael Warnock (D) Georgia

The Democratic National Convention takes place August 19 – 21 in Chicago, IL. WINK News will be there.