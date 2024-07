John Morgan, the founder of Morgan and Morgan, the “nation’s largest personal injury law firm,” is not satisfied with recent developments in the Democratic Party.

As one of Southwest Florida’s most significant Democratic contributors, Morgan has made his stance clear following the latest shakeup in the party’s ticket.

In an interview with conservative host Laura Ingraham on FOX News, Morgan did not hold back his criticism, describing the situation as a “coronation instead of a convention.”

His frustrations were further articulated in a tweet where he called for the establishment of a third party:

“One thing is certain in all this… we need a third party. Too many of us are stuck with nowhere to go except home. And there are more of us than them. But that D or R are powerful forces to overcome. God help this great country,” Morgan posted to X.

During his interview with FOX, Morgan elaborated on his reasons for stepping back from the party, pointing to the lack of a proper convention to select the nominee, believing it would have either produced a stronger candidate or strengthened the current one, Kamala Harris.

“What’s next for me is, I’m out,” Morgan said on FOX. “What I didn’t like was a coronation instead of a convention. I didn’t like the idea of two or three people picking the nominee because I believe a convention would have provided perhaps a stronger candidate, or it would have made her stronger. That didn’t happen.”

Morgan also mentioned he won’t support Harris financially.

Ingraham noted that the Harris campaign had raised $81 million in a short period, underscoring the high stakes involved. Morgan talked about his skepticism about Harris’s viability as a candidate.

“My thought was, if you could pick anybody, don’t you go and pick the two strongest people to win? I don’t think they did. But guess what, it’s not my decision.”

Morgan suggested alternatives to Harris.

“I think a combination of Joe Manchin, Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Mark Kelly, I got 1,000 different scenarios that I think make more sense to win,” said Morgan.