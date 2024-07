Pickleball US Open (CREDIT: Wink News)

After hosting the largest U.S. Open pickleball championships since 2016, new owners have plans that will grow the international tournament, add new facilities and lessen the burden on county funds.

“We’re excited to first of all, to inherit something that’s been so well established,” said Mike Dee. “The founders have left a wonderful legacy for us the pick of four new owners to work with Collier County, on expanding those who participate, looking to expand those who attend the event.”

Mike Dee is executive chairman for Pickleball4America, which now owns the event held at East Naples Community Park.

“This year for the 2024 U.S. Open, we drew about 50,000 fans over the seven days of the event that included over 3400 athletes who participated, both amateur athletes who make up the biggest part of that number over 3000,” he said. “And the professionals who obviously compete at the highest levels. Well, we’re there for all seven days.”

“Pickleball is the new rage,” said Barbara Deschenes. “Everybody wants to learn how to play. So we have a tremendous number of beginners that come to the park and just want to learn the game. So we have players at all levels.”

Deschenes plays and coaches pickleball, and participates in the U.S. Open.

“I think with this new ownership will only bring more opportunity for a better player experience, as well as getting more community involvement. The park, there are many upgrades planned for the park. And everyone’s really looking forward to that and keeping Naples pickleball center on the map as the pickleball capital of the world,” she said.

Future plans include building an entrance gate, and doubling the number of shaded courts and adding waterproof shades.

“It’s hot here in Naples. So, if this is going to be a great year-round facility, having shade structures, so the players stay comfortable,” Deschenes added.

There’s also the possibility of moving the community center, adding 12 covered championship courts, possibly installing cooling misters, and leasing private property for more parking.

“Last year’s economic impact for the 2023 event was over $12 million. We anticipate, given the numbers and the records that were set this year, that that number will increase,” said Dee.

Other future plans include a year-round U.S. Open pickleball academy, and working with county schools and the parks & rec division to lease six courts for the academy beginning in September.