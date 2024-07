The Multicultural Center of Southwest Florida is hosting its annual Big Backpack Event in Fort Myers, marking 25 years of giving back to the community.

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the event, and it’s all taking place at the Fort Myers Skatium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

Every year for the event there is a line of cars, signifying a need within our community.

Every car represents a family with children about to start school soon, who may need that extra helping hand to afford their school supplies. Multicultural Center of Southwest Florida’s Big Backpack Event

For 25 years the Center has been providing for that need. Giving away nearly 50,000 backpacks in that time.

And it’s not just backpacks, notebooks, pens, and pencils, but also nonperishable foods to keep every family fed during the school year thanks to Midwest Food Bank and Community Cooperative.

During the event, the first 2,000 children, ages five to twelve and must be with their parent or guardian, will receive those backpacks. Multicultural Center of Southwest Florida’s Big Backpack Event

They’ll be giving away supplies until 2 p.m. or until supplies last.