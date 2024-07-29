An inside look at LCSO’s sniper training

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s snipers in the special operations unit train for every situation.
Inside this box is a blood test kit called ‘shield,’ which could literally change the course of colorectal cancer screening for millions of people.
A dog was rescued after being found paddling a mile and a half off the shore of the beach.
A couple spotted the stranded pup while on a dinner cruise between Fort Myers Beach and the Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel.
Marco Island Vice Chairman, Erik Brechnitz is facing DUI charges after police found him asleep in his vehicle in the parking garage of 5000 Royal Marco Way.
Blake Janik and his dad, John, have a lot in common: A love for superheroes, genetics, and a shared battle with cancer.
FDOT offered a view from above of its progress on the Caloosahatchee Bridge Project.
The threat of flooding caused by heavy rain is a well-known one for Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday in disclosing how the gunman prior to the shooting had researched mass attacks and explosive devices.
Former LCSO Deputy Tyrese Jackson is accused of pulling people over and getting money out of drivers he didn’t believe would report him.
Naples Motorsports has acquired Rooms To Go’s former showroom on U.S. 41 in Naples, a move that will triple the size of the luxury and exotic car dealership.
A plane had to make an emergency landing at Naples Airport late Monday morning.
A woman has been arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-75 in Lee County earlier this morning.
Three young men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in two street racing investigations in Cape Coral.
DNA technology has helped to identify skeletal remains discovered more than 20 years ago in Charlotte County.
Cash in on the back-to-school sales tax holiday July 29 – August 11.
“They go through extensive training, over 140 hours of training; they train twice a month. They just got done training for almost the exact scenario and shot that suspect took with President Trump,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Training from varying locations and setups.
“Every Sniper will come up with their own way, their own method on how they’ll do it,” said Lt. Bryce Hardin with LCSO.
Not only is there a rigorous selection and try-out process to become an lcso sniper…individuals have to be chosen from their elite swat team, and pass a 2 week sniper training camp with 100% accuracy.
I got to take a look through the scope myself…and let’s just say these guys make it look easy. But being a sniper isn’t just about taking the long shot.
“If we do a sniper and initiate entry, I may not be shooting the person, I may be shooting the door lock. Or I may be shooting just into a window up into the ceiling for a distraction,” said Lt. Paul Nader.
These snipers are the eyes and ears of many operations.
“We do observations as well. So we’ll deploy for our Narcotics Division, and we’ll set up a house and give them real live intelligence,” said Hardin “Our job is to really to report not really the anomalies that one shot we get to take but 90% of it is the eyes and ears of the commanders.”
But when they do have to take the shot, like in the Bank of America hostage situation.
Where a man, Sterling Alavache, with a knife, held two hostages inside with him.
This highly trained sniper, hidden behind their team, fired one shot through a computer monitor, took out the suspect, and allowed those hostages to escape to safety.
And just like this one shot…every single shot that’s fired is accounted for in these data books that logs the accuracy and consistency.
“Sheriff Marceno holds us to an extremely high standard you know, as maybe a miss on a one inch target at 200 yards is acceptable in training but in a real life scenario, it is not so we always trained for that point. 1%,” said Hardin.
LCSO’s snipers are highly trained, selected from the top, and ready to take on any challenging mission in Lee County.
“Presence surveillance, we strategically placed them on rooftops and buildings, first of all people see them. Secondly, they can engage the crowd in every direction, at a vantage point, to ensure that people on the ground that attend events are safe,” Marceno.