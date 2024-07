Credit: WINK News.

A North Fort Myers man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for possessing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Caleb Robert Wien, 22, was sentenced on Tuesday after a collaborative effort with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Wien pleaded guilty to the possession charges on Jan 24 after court documentation found from May 16, 2023, through September 7, 2023, of him knowingly possessing and accessing with intent to view child sexual abuse material that he sought out and collected through the use of social media apps.

An FBI search warrant was issued for Wien’s home on Sept. 7 in North Fort Myers, where his cell phone was siezed. On his phone were password encrypted photo folders containing the sexual material.

Upon interviewing with agents, Wien admitted to viewing the sexual material for two years along with three separate email accounts used to log into different platforms to view illegal footage.

Wien was also sentenced to a 20-year term of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender.