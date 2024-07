A family has been reunited after their dog was found at sea, paddling a mile and a half off Fort Myers Beach.

Elie the dog was spotted multiple times on Monday before being rescued by a dinner cruise between Fort Myers Beach and Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel.

WINK News spoke about the terrifying ordeal with Elie’s owner, Kathleen Baker.

“It was a horrible day until five o’clock, and we saw her picture on the news, and I immediately felt relieved,” said Baker. “I can’t thank the people on the boat enough. I can’t thank everybody who was involved with you for bringing her back to us.”

After the dog was rescued, Baker was asked how she felt and if any trauma was induced.

She’s doing great. She hasn’t missed a beat. She doesn’t seem traumatized. She’s doing well,” said Baker. “she loves to play in the pool, so I think that had a lot to do with her being able to stay afloat for that long.”

Despite Elie being a good swimmer, it is advised to have your pet geared up with a bright-colored life jacket, according to Naples Fire Rescue EMS and Medical Director Dr. Benjamin Abo.

Even if they’re a good swimmer and having some sort of lifevest aboard for our four-legged friends, you must always have somebody keep an eye on them,” said Abo. “I train them to only get in the water when they want and when you want them to.”