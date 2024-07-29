WINK News

Dog rescued at sea off Fort Myers Beach by yacht’s crew

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo Writer: Tim Belizaire
Credit: Sanibel Harbor Princess

A dog was rescued at sea after being found paddling a mile and a half off Fort Myers Beach.

A couple spotted the stranded pup while on a dinner cruise between Fort Myers Beach and Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel.

Terry Johns is the captain of the Sanibel Harbor Princess. He also saw the animal swimming what he estimated to be a mile and a half offshore from the beach.

“I looked out, and I saw something in the water. Then I started hearing, ‘dog, dog, dog,'” said Johns.

After John’s call, the crew and passengers sprung into action.

Johns has an idea of how this could have transpired.

“Our currents have been pretty high this time of year. It could have gotten washed off, but it’s more likely it came off somebody’s boat. Maybe they kept going and didn’t realize the dog was gone,” said Johns.

Once the pup got on board, they gave her food and water. She had a chip, but it was unreadable.

The crew is doing everything it can now to reunite the canine with her family.

She is currently at a crewmember’s home.

