The families in one RV park have poured their retirement savings into their community, and now they are getting kicked out.

This is the Meadowlark Shores RV Park in Glades County northeast of Labelle.

The new owners want to turn it into a high-dollar mobile home park.

WINK News reporter Asha Patel called Meadowlark Shores RV park and said that as of right now management has no comment, but the residents who live at Meadowlark Shores had a lot to say.

WINK News received at least 10 tips about what’s going on here, saying that anyone who has an RV has to be out by November 1.

WINK News spoke with several residents who say many people who live at Meadowlark Shores are seniors and to be told to move out with nowhere to go is just not right.

Dale Nixon lives in Wisconsin. He says for the last 8 years, from April to May, Meadowlark Shores RV Park has been his home.

He lives on the mobile home side but seeing what’s happening on the RV side and how they have until November to go leaves him with a lot of uncertainty.

He believes the mobile side is next and will get pushed out as well.

“There are people that live there that are old in their 90s that they’re telling them they have to leave as well as everyone else,” said Nixon. “I mean, that’s where they live and they’re losing their home, all of their investment. They’re really not units that can be moved.”

WINK News also spoke to other residents saying this is just leaving everyone in the dark, whether you live on the RV or mobile home side.

Meadowlark Shores RV Park has not yet provided a comment.