First Baptist Academy wide receiver Jayden Petit returns to the practice field ready for his junior season.

“Just doing everything I did last year but better at a higher level,” Petit said.

Petit shined as a sophomore, scoring 16 touchdowns. That playmaking ability helped Petit become one of the top receivers in the country in the class of 2026, ranked 20th according to 247Sports. He has 14 offers from schools such as Miami, Missouri and Tennessee.

“It means all the hard work I’m putting in in the offseason summers team means coming to light,” Petit said.

First Baptist head coach Billy Sparacio shared, “a kid with that much talent and that much natural ability sometimes that can get to you a little bit. Not him. Humble kid.”

Before rejoining the Lions, Petit competed in the Under Armour Future 50 Camp this summer, with other top high school prospects.

Petit said, “just like seeing you can play with who ever you can play with. All the top guys and be able to do what you can do and like doing how doing how well I did over there just helped me out a lot.”

Sparcio said the team is counting on him to continue his strong play in 2024.

“I want to see him take over,” Sparacio said. “I want to see him want to be the guy when the games on the line. I want to him just fight for the ball. Wanting the ball real bad. And he does. He does all that stuff already but just more making little plays into big plays.”

Petit said his goals for this year include a state championship.