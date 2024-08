Rain on Estero Blvd on Friday

Here’s what’s open and closed as Tropical Storm Debby strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend:

Schools

Collier County Public Schools has canceled all activities and leases scheduled at CCPS schools and district sites starting at 12 p.m. Saturday and will be canceled all day on Sunday. They will update their schedule through the weekend.

Government Offices

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has been activated under a State of Emergency issued by the governor.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226.

Hendry County officials have declared a Local State of Emergency. Residents are encouraged to sign up for Hendry County-related emergency alerts by texting “HENDRYFLA” to 888777.

Collier County Emergency Management is actively monitoring the tropics.

Cape Coral City Hall and ancillary offices plan to operate regular business hours on Monday until further notice.

Parks and Recreation

The North Port Aquatic Center, Warm Mineral Springs Park and all fields will be closed Sunday.

The Port Charlotte Beach Park pool in Port Charlotte is closed.

