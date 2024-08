Nineteen acres of land to the east of Bimini Basin is set to be acquired by the city of Cape Coral in a move to revitalize South Cape Coral.

Mayor John Gunter said this Cape Coral Revitalization Project will help spruce up that part of the city. Cape Coral Revitalization Project.

“I mean, this particular area has always needed some revitalization and be able to assemble these properties and probably group them all together as one parcel, will definitely be an additional opportunity for some type of future development in that area,” Mayor Gunter said.

The only issue is there are 43 properties within the 19 acres and although some are unoccupied, others are, and those neighbors like Elien Sanchez tell WINK News they were unaware that the property they were renting was up for sale.

“It’s crazy because I didn’t know that. I just moved in like 2 months ago,” Sanchez said.

City leaders tell WINK, “The city is buying the properties from a single seller who is aware of the sale. The seller has informed their tenants about the property being for sale.”

Sanchez said she didn’t remember seeing that anywhere in her lease, and now she and her husband are unsure where they’re headed next. Cape Coral Revitalization Project.

“I’m going to find out about that today,” Sanchez said.

The city said these 43 parcels are “set to become the foundation for a comprehensive redevelopment project, featuring new housing, commercial spaces, and public amenities.”

This Cape Coral Revitalization Project is one the city believes will help revitalize South Cape Coral.

“I think you’re going to see probably some commercial mixed use on this particular parcel once it’s purchased. I’m sure, collectively as a council, will have that discussion and try to find a developer that would be interested in doing the development,”

WINK News tried to get in contact with the property owner. We will update this story if we hear back.