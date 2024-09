We’ve reported on the plans by Cape Coral to acquire 19 acres east of Bimini Basin, and how it will force the families currently living in those properties out. Now we’re hearing from the city about when this community can expect to receive notices to vacate, and clarification on when they should expect to receive their security deposits back.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said in part: “The City has not yet closed on the property; we are still under contract. The current property owner is responsible for any notices to tenants, not the City. The property owner has informed us that he plans to send notices in the coming weeks.

The landlord also says he communicated that tenants are required to properly dispose of personal belongings, and as long as they do so, they will receive their deposit refunds within 15 days of vacating. Charges will only apply if belongings are not removed,

It’s important to note that the City is actively working to offer assistance to tenants in this area. While details are still being finalized, these tenants will be the first in Cape Coral to be offered participation in a program that will help them relocate to new housing.”



Now, this statement is raising new questions, especially for the neighbors who said they found out about this upcoming sale on WINK news.

“I’m glad that they’re actually listening. You know that they realize that this working-class neighborhood, the people that they’re about to put on the street, have nowhere to go,” said Margaret Carr, whose daughter and granddaughters live in one of the properties. “You know you don’t just run out one day and get a place to live. It takes time. So you’re still talking two weeks. Where are these people going?”

It’s a question Carlos Garcia who has lived in a property for several years also raised, he voiced several concerns with the rental management company.

“This is just terrible. And I seen your report, and actually, I was going to get in touch with you and let you know what is going on over here, what these people are doing to all these, you know, low-income, mostly low-income residents here,” Garcia said. Cape Coral Revitalization Project.

On Tuesday, WINK News Anchor Annette Montgomery went back to RTS, the rental management company to see what assistance is being offered to neighbors and they showed her a paper with a list of locations these neighbors can relocate to. Yet, neighbors said they’ve not received any notification that they’ll need to find somewhere else to live.

“Fortunately, I was able to find a place already. I’m not going to wait, you know, until it’s too late, and then we’ll be in season. There’s not going to be anything available. So that would be really nice to have the city help some of these people out. They really do need it,” Garcia said.

The property owner for the rental management company has not returned our calls and emails but we will continue to stay on this story and provide any new updates.