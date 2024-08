A man was awarded after helping contain a fire in a neighbor’s apartment.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Cape Coral firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in an apartment at Cape Coral Pkwy.

The resident had been cooking and thought she turned off the burner, but the residual oil in the pan caught fire.

Luis Marti, a neighbor, put out the fire using the fire extinguisher in the hallway of the apartment complex.

He was mostly successful, as firefighters found only a light haze of smoke and some fire in the microwave, which they were able to quickly extinguish when they arrived.

Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary housing for the adult, two children and one dog who lived in the apartment.

No other tenants were displaced, and there were no injuries.

For successfully containing the fire and preventing its spread, Inspector Bob Guillery presented Marti with a community recognition coin.