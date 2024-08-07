WINK News

FBI: Man wanted for child rape; has ties to Cape Coral

Reporter: Jolena Esperto Writer: Nicholas Karsen
A suspected child rapist is on the run, and according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he may have ties to Cape Coral.

Nehemiah Garcia is wanted in the alleged rape of an eight-year-old child in late June after being lured into the showers at a YMCA in Wilmington, Delaware, the FBI states.

Then, 21-year-old Garcia held the child against their will before sexually attacking them on June 13.

According to the FBI, Garcia is around 5’9 and may have altered his hairstyle.

If you encounter Garcia, do not approach him and contact the FBI immediately.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest.

The FBI has also stated that Garcia has ties to Philidelphia.

