FBI: Man wanted for child rape; has ties to Cape Coral

Paying your way onto Fort Myers Beach could soon become a reality.
Town leaders are discussing a pay-to-cross idea to get on the island.
The Weather Authority is tracking drier conditions with high afternoon temperatures in the lower to mid-90s this Wednesday.
A suspected child rapist is on the run, and according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he may have ties to Cape Coral.
Following the impact of Debby, one neighborhood in Lehigh Acres remains blocked by the murky brown flood water.
Family and friends held a vigil on Tuesday night to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Kendra Ahrens.
Getting down and dirty to lend a helping hand. Police in Naples rescued some little ducklings that fell into a storm drain.
The people dealing with flooding in Punta Gorda are telling us they want leaders to take their issues seriously.
A man was killed after a tire exploded while he was inflating it at A Expert Tire & Service in San Carlos Park, making it the second death of its kind in Lee County in as many months.
Two very different storms are teaching very similar lessons to the people of Fort Myers Beach.
If you live in a Special Flood Hazard Area in Lee County you will be receiving a “concerning” letter from FEMA about flood insurance discount
Restaurant owners are back to business after Tropical Storm Debby came roaring through Fort Myers Beach.
In her four years on this earth, Aubrey’s life has been anything but easy.
The cleanup from Tropical Storm Debby continues, at least it does in the Sanibel Lighthouse Beach parking lot.
From dealing with blaring alarms to making breakfast, parents rush their kids to the bus stop every morning … but that’s where the rushing stops.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke for the first time since being selected as Vice President Harris’ VP pick in Pennsylvania.
Nehemiah Garcia is wanted in the alleged rape of an eight-year-old child in late June after being lured into the showers at a YMCA in Wilmington, Delaware, the FBI states.
Then, 21-year-old Garcia held the child against their will before sexually attacking them on June 13.
According to the FBI, Garcia is around 5’9 and may have altered his hairstyle.
If you encounter Garcia, do not approach him and contact the FBI immediately.
There is a $5,000 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest.
The FBI has also stated that Garcia has ties to Philidelphia.