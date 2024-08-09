WINK News

Watch Now

Heavy police presence in Cape Coral

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:
FILE IMAGE (CREDIT: WINK News)

Authorities are responding to a crash that occurred in Cape Coral on Friday night.

The crash occurred near Cape Coral Parkway East and Atlantic Court.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt or how many cars were involved.

WINK News has reached out to Cape Coral Police for more information.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.