Heavy police presence in Cape Coral

Authorities are responding to a crash that occurred in Cape Coral on Friday night.
Her loved ones held a celebration of life Friday evening.
Things turned sour for Sweet’s Diner on Thursday night when a car slammed through the entrance of their building. Behind the boarded-up windows, it’s not pretty. The damages are extensive but seem to be contained to the inside of the diner.
The owner explained that he had previously hired Beattie before the pandemic and thought Beattie did a great job. So, when his house needed to be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian, he called Beattie Development.
Red slips placed on gas pumps warning you of bad gas, here on WINK News, we told you about one woman who got gas from these same pumps at the 7-Eleven on Pine Island Road.
The Naples police department and local repair shops claim that within the past three months, these mechanics have been asking drivers for $250 in cash in exchange for parking lot repairs to fix a dent or other bodywork repairs.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office created the Animal Cruelty Task Force to fight the amount of disturbing animal-related calls.
Beattie Development is at risk of having their Better Business Bureau accreditation revoked.
A former project manager for Beattie Development is speaking out about working for the company accused of taking money from customers and not finishing promised work.
WINK News sports reporter Zach Oliveri joined the Barron Collier High School marching band during their annual band camp.
The Hall of 50 States Committee voted to pass talks on to the Fort Myers City Council.
An FGCU study conducted in 2023 measuring the success of its college prep program showed that alumni are 55% more likely to earn a college degree, and nearly a quarter earn their graduate degrees.
WINK News anchor Corey Lazar met up with a former educator, who made the decision to homeschool her own granddaughters.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people who stand accused of shooting a 35-year-old man and stealing his rental car.
WINK News’ livestream is currently off on the YouTube TV streaming app.
The crash occurred near Cape Coral Parkway East and Atlantic Court.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt or how many cars were involved.
WINK News has reached out to Cape Coral Police for more information.
