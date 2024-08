Is President Biden part of the winning formula for his Vice President?

His name won’t be on the ballot, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking a break. Recently, President Biden said he’s going to do whatever Kamala Harris thinks he can do to help the most.

His first step? Campaigning in Pennsylvania.

Political expert Aubrey Jewett told WINK News that’s a good starting point because

Biden may be able to help increase voter turnout there.

But for states like Florida? Not so much.

On Sunday, President Biden told CBS News he’ll be out on the campaign trail with Harris and Walz. For the first time since he decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, he explained why.

“What happened was a number of my democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races,” said Biden. “I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic you’d be interviewing me about…Why did Nancy Pelosi say… and I thought it’d be a real distraction.”

Political expert Aubrey Jewett linked the mention of Pelosi to the pressure Biden faced within his party.

“I have an obligation to the country to do the most important thing I could do, and that is, we must. We must. We must defeat Trump,” said Biden.

“If he wins this…election, watch what happens. It’s a danger. He’s a genuine danger to American security,” Biden said when asked if he anticipates a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden also said Trump meant it when he said, “If we lose, there’ll be a blood bath,” a complete 360 from last month’s headlines after the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, where President Biden asked Americans to reject political violence and cool it down.

“If you have the President of the United States saying things like that… Who’s going to be the person to calm things down, and why isn’t that in the headlines?” said WINK News anchor Emma Heaton.

“I don’t think anybody’s probably going to calm down in the long run. This is kind of what I thought was going to happen, almost always in the immediate aftermath of political violence, there are bipartisan calls that everybody needs to lower the temperature, and at least for a brief period of time, everybody does,” said Jewett.

But then, as a few weeks go by, Jewett says the temperature gets ratcheted back up, and more inflammatory words come out.

Jewett also mentioned that politics moves quickly, with the focus shifting away from Biden and now all eyes on Trump versus Harris.